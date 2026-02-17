Kris Bryant headshot

Kris Bryant Injury: No baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Bryant said Tuesday that the ongoing pain in his back continues to prevent him from participating in baseball activities, though he's still consulting with doctors and trainers for potential rehab options, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old is dealing with a lumbar degenerative disc disease and has played a combined 170 games across four seasons since inking a seven-year, $182 million contract with Colorado. Bryant was placed on the 60-day injured list last week, and there's been no indicate of when, or if, he'll be able to retake the field.

Kris Bryant
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Bryant See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Bryant See More
Golden Spikes 2026 Odds and Best Bets
MLB
Golden Spikes 2026 Odds and Best Bets
Author Image
John Venezia
8 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
41 days ago
Best Place to Catch a Home Run at Wrigley Field
MLB
Best Place to Catch a Home Run at Wrigley Field
Author Image
Dan Marcus
225 days ago
Most Impactful Injuries in the First Month of MLB Season
MLB
Most Impactful Injuries in the First Month of MLB Season
Author Image
Thomas Leary
291 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
296 days ago