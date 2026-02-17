Kris Bryant Injury: No baseball activities

Bryant said Tuesday that the ongoing pain in his back continues to prevent him from participating in baseball activities, though he's still consulting with doctors and trainers for potential rehab options, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old is dealing with a lumbar degenerative disc disease and has played a combined 170 games across four seasons since inking a seven-year, $182 million contract with Colorado. Bryant was placed on the 60-day injured list last week, and there's been no indicate of when, or if, he'll be able to retake the field.