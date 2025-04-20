Kris Bryant Injury: Recovering from back injections

Bryant said Sunday that he recently received a couple injections to relieve inflammation in his back, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list last Monday after being diagnosed with a lumbar degenerative disc disease, but he was initially expected to return after a minimum-length stay on the shelf. However, Bryant said Sunday that he could "barely move and felt nauseated" after going through exercises Saturday, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's not activated Wednesday when first eligible.