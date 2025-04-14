Kris Bryant News: Absent from lineup again

Bryant is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Dodgers.

Bryant isn't dealing with any known injury, but this is the second day in a row he's been out of the lineup and the third time across the last four games versus a right-hander that he hasn't started. The 33-year-old has a .400 OPS and 31.7 percent strikeout rate in his first 11 tilts this season. For the second straight day, Kyle Farmer is starting at designated hitter Monday while Adael Amador plays second base.