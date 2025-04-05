Fantasy Baseball
Kris Bryant headshot

Kris Bryant News: Back in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Bryant is starting at DH and batting fifth against the Athletics on Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant sat out Colorado's previous two contests, but he's back among the starting nine Saturday. The veteran slugger has struggled to begin the campaign, batting just .188 with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate through 16 plate appearances. With Bryant occupying the DH slot Saturday, Hunter Goodman is moving back behind the plate.

Kris Bryant
Colorado Rockies
