Kris Bryant News: Shows pop early in spring

Bryant hit a 462-foot home run that had an 111.8 mph exit velocity during Tuesday's Cactus League game, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Bryant has struggled to stay on the field since joining the Rockies in 2022, though he worked on his core strength and flexibility this offseason and enters the season with renewed hope. While there should be caution in interpreting spring training results, Bryant's shot Tuesday was an impressive start to the campaign. He's also started both of his games at DH, another factor that could help him stay healthy during the regular season.