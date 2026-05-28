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Kris Bubic Injury: Battling general arm fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Bubic (elbow) is still dealing with general left arm fatigue, MLB.com reports.

Bubic began a throwing program this past weekend and continues to play catch despite not yet feeling 100 percent. The southpaw will not be allowed to ramp things up until he's no longer feeling fatigue in his pitching arm, so there remains no timetable for Bubic's return to the Royals' rotation. He posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings before landing on the 15-day injured list with left elbow discomfort in mid-May.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
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