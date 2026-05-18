Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic Injury: Lands on IL with sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Royals placed Bubic on the 15-day injured list Monday with left elbow soreness.

There hadn't previously been any whispers about Bubic having arm trouble, but he did struggle in his last start, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. It's unclear whether he has already had or will need to undergo imaging on his elbow. Even in a best-case scenario, Bubic is likely looking at longer than a minimum stay no the IL. He's collected a 4.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB over 50.1 innings covering nine starts this season.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
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