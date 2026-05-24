Kris Bubic Injury: Progressing in rehab

Bubic (elbow) started a full throwing program Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Bubic landed on the injured list Monday due to left elbow soreness, though it didn't take long for the southpaw to ramp up his throwing activity. While he's likely to remain shelved beyond the minimum 15 days and may require a rehab assignment, the early progress is an encouraging sign for the 28-year-old. Prior to the injury, Bubic posted a 3-2 record with a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings (nine starts).