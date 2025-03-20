Fantasy Baseball
Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Appears locked into No. 5 spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Bubic is likely to open the season as the Royals' fifth starter, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Daniel Lynch gave himself a fighting chance to nab a rotation spot with a strong showing this spring, but he made a one-inning relief appearance Wednesday and is scheduled for another relief outing Friday, which points to Bubic opening in the rotation. Bubic has yielded six runs with a 13:3 K:BB over 13 innings this spring and will look to carry over his success last season as a reliever (32.2 percent strikeout rate over 30.1 regular-season innings) into the rotation.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
