Kris Bubic News: Brilliant again in second win

Bubic (2-0) earned the win Sunday versus Baltimore, completing 6.2 innings while allowing one run on five hits and a walk. He struck out eight.

The Kansas City southpaw absolutely stymied the Orioles over his 99 pitches, generating an impressive 16 whiffs, half of those coming on his changeup. The only blemish on his line came in the seventh inning when Bubic was tiring -- he allowed Ryan Mountcastle to cross the plate on a wild pitch. Bubic might be in line for a breakout season, as he's opened with 12.2 scoreless innings with a 16:3 K:BB. The 27-year-old lines up to make his next start against the Guardians on the road next weekend.