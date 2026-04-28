Kris Bubic News: Effective despite four walks

Bubic tossed five-plus innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Bubic struggled early, yielding three hits and issuing two free passes over his first two frames. However, he got through those innings with only run on his ledger and bounced back from there, retiring nine of the final 13 batters he faced without giving up any more runs. Bubic has been fairly wild this season, handing out at least three walks in five of his six starts and racking up 17 free passes overall, tied for seventh-most in the majors. However, the southpaw is still putting up decent numbers, posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while holding a 2-1 record through 33.2 frames.