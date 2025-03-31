Kris Bubic News: Fans eight in quality start

Bubic (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Brewers. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings.

Bubic beat out Daniel Lynch for the fifth starter role during spring training, and the former's performance Monday made it look like the right decision. Bubic came out firing by striking out the side in the first inning, and after escaping a bases-loaded situation in the second, he allowed only three more base runners over the next four frames and generated 15 whiffs in 95 pitches. Bubic served out of the Royals' bullpen for the past two seasons after a difficult 2022 campaign when he registered a 5.54 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 28 starts, but the southpaw was locked in Monday and will look to carry that momentum into his next start tentatively slated for this upcoming weekend against the Orioles at home.