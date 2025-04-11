Kris Bubic News: Hit with first loss

Bubic (2-1) took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters in six innings Friday against the Guardians.

The 27-year-old cruised through the first three innings with relatively little trouble, but he finally conceded his first earned runs of the season on a three-run homer from Gabriel Arias in the fourth. Bubic was able to get through the sixth inning without allowing any more runs, giving him his third quality start in as many appearances. However, a poor showing from the Royals' offense resulted in the left-hander taking his first loss of the year. He'll hope for a bit more run support in his next start when he takes on the Yankees in the Bronx.