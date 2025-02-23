Kris Bubic News: Leading fifth starter candidate

Bubic is seen as the front runner for Kansas City's fifth starter role, MLB.com reports. He gave up one run over two innings in his spring debut Sunday with two strikeouts.

He also debuted a new sinker which he hopes to use against lefties, the MLB.com report ads. It was Bubic's first spring training start in two years as he spent the first three months last season rehabbing from April 2023 Tommy John surgery. The lefty thrived out of the bullpen last season, working his way into high leverage innings where he collected seven holds and a save. His 32.2 percent strikeout rate was by far his career best, but it's not clear he'll be able to handle a starter's workload or maintain that high a strikeout rate with more usage.