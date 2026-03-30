Kris Bubic News: Secures first victory of 2026
Bubic (1-0) collected the win after allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings Monday against the Twins.
Bubic dealt with plenty of traffic on the base paths due to the three walks he issued, but the Twins' only run of the contest came on a solo home run by Matt Wallner in the top of the second inning. Bubic's 2025 campaign came to an early end after he was diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain in July, so this was a strong first outing to 2026 for the southpaw. His next start tentatively lines up for Sunday against Milwaukee.
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