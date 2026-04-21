Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Settles in after early homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bubic did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings.

Bubic was tagged early, as all three runs he allowed came on one swing, a second-inning three-run homer by Coby Mayo. He responded well, however, settling in to keep Baltimore off the board over his final four innings before exiting. Tuesday marked the southpaw's third quality start in five outings, though his other starts have been considerably rough. Bubic now owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB across 28.2 innings and is set to face the Athletics in his next start.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
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