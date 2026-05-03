Kris Bubic News: Spins seven strong innings

Bubic (3-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Bubic turned in his fourth quality start of the season to pick up his first win since April 10 against the White Sox. The southpaw threw 63 of 94 pitches for strikes in this outing and limited the damage to a run-scoring fielder's choice in the third inning. Bubic lowered his ERA to 3.32 with a 1.13 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB across 40.2 innings over seven starts this season. While the walk rate is a still a bit lofty at 4.2 BB/9, he's been effective at limiting damage. Bubic's next start is projected to be at home versus the Tigers.