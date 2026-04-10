Kris Bubic News: Strikes out 11 in win over ChiSox
Bubic (2-1) earned the win Friday against the White Sox, allowing just two hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts across seven shutout innings.
Bubic spun an absolute gem against the South Siders, as it was possibly the best outing of Bubic's career. Prior to Friday, he'd never recorded double-digit strikeouts in a single game. It was also just the fourth time Bubic had pitched at least seven shutout innings. The left-hander generated 17 whiffs on 88 total pitches and now owns a 2.50 ERA and 23:7 K:BB across 18 innings this season. Bubic is slated to face the Tigers in Detroit on Thursday.
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