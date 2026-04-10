Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Strikes out 11 in win over ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Bubic (2-1) earned the win Friday against the White Sox, allowing just two hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts across seven shutout innings.

Bubic spun an absolute gem against the South Siders, as it was possibly the best outing of Bubic's career. Prior to Friday, he'd never recorded double-digit strikeouts in a single game. It was also just the fourth time Bubic had pitched at least seven shutout innings. The left-hander generated 17 whiffs on 88 total pitches and now owns a 2.50 ERA and 23:7 K:BB across 18 innings this season. Bubic is slated to face the Tigers in Detroit on Thursday.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Bubic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Bubic See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
15 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago