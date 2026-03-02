Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Strikes out three in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:06am

Bubic (shoulder) allowed a run on four hits and no walks across two innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

Bubic wasn't dominant in his spring debut, allowing four hits over two frames, but he did record three strikeouts in his first game action since July 26 after being sidelined by a left rotator cuff strain. The southpaw was in the midst of his strongest season to date in 2025 before the injury, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 20 starts and 116.1 innings. Bubic should log additional Cactus League appearances before slotting back into the Royals' rotation to begin the 2026 regular season.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Bubic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Bubic See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
39 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
54 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
73 days ago