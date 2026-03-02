Kris Bubic News: Strikes out three in spring debut

Bubic (shoulder) allowed a run on four hits and no walks across two innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

Bubic wasn't dominant in his spring debut, allowing four hits over two frames, but he did record three strikeouts in his first game action since July 26 after being sidelined by a left rotator cuff strain. The southpaw was in the midst of his strongest season to date in 2025 before the injury, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 20 starts and 116.1 innings. Bubic should log additional Cactus League appearances before slotting back into the Royals' rotation to begin the 2026 regular season.