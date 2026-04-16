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Kris Bubic News: Tagged for five runs vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 10:18pm

Bubic allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings Thursday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Bubic ran into trouble due to his own command issues, as he issued 3 walks and tossed two wild pitches that directly led to runs in the second and fourth innings. Aside from those mistakes, the left-hander showed effectiveness with his changeup, generating 10 swings and six whiffs, but couldn't limit damage in key moments and was forced out before completing five innings for the first time this season. Bubic now owns a 3.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 22.2 innings and will look to bounce back in his next start, slated against Baltimore on Tuesday

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
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