Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Throws live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Bubic (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Saturday, Jaylon Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

It was the first time in nearly seven months that Bubic faced hitters, as he missed nearly all of the second half last season after being diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain. The southpaw said after the session that he "felt good" about his velocity and movement and experienced only "normal soreness." Bubic is slated for another live BP session on Wednesday and will progress to game action after that. He is expected to be ready to roll on Opening Day.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
