Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Campbell (ribs) is considered day-to-day after being scratched from the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays,Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Campbell was diagnosed with rib soreness that he reportedly felt while stretching. It appears as if a stint on the injured list is not currently being considered, though more details about his status should emerge Friday.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
