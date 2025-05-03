Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell Injury: Sitting third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Campbell (ribs) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Saturday will be the third consecutive game Campbell has missed due to rib discomfort. A trip to the injured list doesn't seem imminent, though the Red Sox may begin to consider it if the rookie's health doesn't improve soon. David Hamilton will continue to fill in at second base while Campbell is out.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now