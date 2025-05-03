Kristian Campbell Injury: Sitting third straight
Campbell (ribs) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Saturday will be the third consecutive game Campbell has missed due to rib discomfort. A trip to the injured list doesn't seem imminent, though the Red Sox may begin to consider it if the rookie's health doesn't improve soon. David Hamilton will continue to fill in at second base while Campbell is out.
