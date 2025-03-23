Kristian Campbell News: Another encouraging day

Campbell started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

Campbell started at second base for second straight day, which at this stage of spring training is a positive sign he'll open as the team's primary second baseman. In addition to swatting his first Grapefruit League home run, Campbell showed off his glove again with a diving stop to snare a liner in the first inning. Another hint that he's won the job is that he'll join the club on its trip to Monterrey, Mexico, for exhibition games Monday and Tuesday, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. Campbell's spring training batting line (.174/.304/.587) doesn't inspire confidence, but those numbers do not factor much. Boston manager Alex Cora noted Campbell had been late on fastballs all spring has shown recent improvement in that area.