Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Batting sixth in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 9:58am

The Red Sox selected Campbell's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Campbell is starting at second base and batting sixth Thursday versus the Rangers in his major league debut. The top prospect didn't have a great showing during Grapefruit League play, finishing with just a .576 OPS. The Red Sox are convinced he's ready, however, and Campbell boasts five-category fantasy potential if he can hit the ground running.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
