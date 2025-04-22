Fantasy Baseball
Kristian Campbell

Kristian Campbell News: Delivers two runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 4:52am

Campbell went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Campbell, who fell behind 0-2, worked an eight-pitch at-bat before driving a sinker that caught too much of the plate the opposite way for two-run single. "Try to be selective as possible and swing at the right pitches," Campbell told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "Just try to be patient as possible." The rookie has been exposed to major-league pitching for three-plus weeks, including a second time against the White Sox, and he's learning how teams attack him and making adjustments. "We talk about there's an opportunity to face the same guys that he faced last week and to make adjustments and start looking for pitches," manager Alex Cora said. "And the last two days, he has been impressive. Not chasing." Campbell is batting .316/.428/.500 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, one steal, 11 runs, a 15.6 walk percentage (89th percentile) and 23.7 chase percentage (72nd percentile) over 91 plate appearances.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox

