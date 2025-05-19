Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Expected back in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 2:15pm

Red Sox bench coach Ramon Vazquez said Monday that Campbell is healthy and expected back in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Campbell is out of the lineup for a second straight day Monday. Vazquez indicated that it's a "reset" for Campbell, who is hitting only .085/.104/.149 in May. The days off will also allow Campbell to put in more pregame work at first base, where the rookie has been taking reps as the Red Sox consider him as a replacement at that position for the injured Triston Casas (knee).

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now