Kristian Campbell News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Campbell to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Campbell faced an uphill battle to break camp with the big club, and he did himself no favors during Grapefruit League play with a .645 OPS and 2:11 BB:K in 46 plate appearances. Signed to an eight-year, $60 million extension last April, Campbell struggled out of the gates with the Red Sox last season and did not return to the majors after his demotion in June. He is expected to focus on the outfield while playing every day at Triple-A to begin 2026.
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