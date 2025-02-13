Kristian Campbell News: Plans may change

Boston's acquisition of Alex Bregman could impact Campbell in 2025, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Bregman deal should be finalized in the coming days, at which point, Campbell's role for the upcoming season should become clearer. If the Red Sox slot Bregman at second base, then Campbell, a top prospect who was in the mix at second base, could head back to Triple-A Worcester, where he would get regular plate appearances. That seems more likely than having him stick around as a utility infielder, which would limit his at-bats. Boston has a number of utility infielders that could handle a part-time role, such as David Hamilton, Vaughn Grissom or Romy Gonzalez.