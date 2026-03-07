Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Powers up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Campbell started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's spring game against Detroit.

Campbell put the Red Sox up early with a two-run shot in the first inning off Justin Verlander. It was the first homer of the Grapefruit League for Campbell, who has played exclusively in center field this spring. The 23-year-old is still figuring things out at the plate and in the outfield and doesn't have a clear path to playing time in Boston. Campbell is expected to open the year at Triple-A Worcester, where plate appearances will be plentiful and the team can put the finishing touches on his transition from infield to outfield.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristian Campbell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristian Campbell See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
18 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
23 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
25 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
43 days ago