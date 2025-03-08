Kristian Campbell News: Preps with outfielders

Campbell worked with the outfielders during Friday's pregame work instead of the infielders, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Per the daily schedule posted in the locker room, Campbell was supposed to be working with infielders.

This follows a recent trend of Campbell playing the outfield. He opened camp getting work at second base, but Campbell's last four starts have come in left field. This spring, he's played 21 innings in left field and 20 at second base. This shift to the outfield coincides with the possibility that Wilyer Abreu (illness) may not be ready for Opening Day. Boston manager Alex Cora initially said Campbell getting reps in the outfield was a way to give at-bats to all the players competing for second base, but the coach later added context. "I think actually with everything that is going on, him getting reps in the outfield helps," Cora said. Another prospect, Roman Anthony, is expected to resume baseball activities Saturday following an illness, and he might be the more logical replacement for Abreu.