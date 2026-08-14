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Kristian Campbell News: Raking at Worcester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:39am

Campbell is slashing .363/.473/.560 since July 2 at Triple-A Worcester.

Campbell has been stuck in the minors since his June 20 demotion last season, and he got off to a really slow start at Triple-A this season after he failed to make the Red Sox out of spring training. Over his last 28 games with Worcester, Campbell has nine doubles, three home runs, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 19:25 BB:K across 113 plate appearances. He's been playing the outfield at Triple-A, and Boston doesn't have a clear opening in the major-league outfield at the moment. If he keeps hitting, Campbell could be a September call-up.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
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