Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Smacks second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Campbell went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 8-4 victory over Baltimore.

Campbell extended the Red Sox lead to 4-1 in the second inning with a homer off Charlie Morton that left his bat at 104 MPH, his second home run this season. The rookie second-baseman has gotten off to a blistering start to his major league career, going 10-for-24 with six runs scored, four RBI and a 1.333 OPS in his first seven games.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now