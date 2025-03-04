Kristian Campbell News: Starts coming in LF

Campbell is starting in left field Tuesday for the third time this spring, compared to one start at second base, Joe Weil of WEEI reports.

Campbell's defense at the keystone is arguably the worst part of his game, and it's noteworthy that the Red Sox seem to be playing him at an easier position (left field) rather than giving him more game reps at second base. Vaughn Grissom has made six starts at second base, while David Hamilton has made three starts and Alex Bregman has made zero starts at the keystone this spring. Campbell's clearest path to playing time would be at second base, as the Red Sox already have a crowded outfield, and prospect Roman Anthony would likely get the nod over Campbell if Boston turned to a top prospect to take on a prominent outfield role. Campbell got his first hit of the spring Monday and is hitting .071 with nine strikeouts and two walks in 16 plate appearances.