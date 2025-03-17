Kristian Campbell News: Still needs work at 2B

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Campbell is still fine-tuning his defense at second base and admitted the 22-year-old prospect has struggled offensively during Cactus League play, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Cora talked about Campbell's need to refine ball security on transfers and how he receives the ball. The manager feels those details can be cleaned up, but it's looking like the one-time frontrunner for the second base job is losing out to David Hamilton. As for Campbell's offense, he's batting .167 (6-for-36) with 15 strikeouts this spring. If Campbell doesn't win the starting job at second, he's expected to open the 2025 season at Triple-A Worcester.