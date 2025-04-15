Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Supplies lone offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 5:45am

Campbell started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 16-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Campbell's offense was the lone bright spot in an otherwise embarrassing night for the Red Sox. They committed one official error, but there were a couple of hits that could have been ruled errors and misplays in the field, including by Campbell, who made his third outfield start. The rookie is doing well offensively, posting a .972 OPS with four doubles, three home runs, six RBI, one steal and 11 runs through 17 games.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now