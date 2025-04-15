Kristian Campbell News: Supplies lone offense

Campbell started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 16-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Campbell's offense was the lone bright spot in an otherwise embarrassing night for the Red Sox. They committed one official error, but there were a couple of hits that could have been ruled errors and misplays in the field, including by Campbell, who made his third outfield start. The rookie is doing well offensively, posting a .972 OPS with four doubles, three home runs, six RBI, one steal and 11 runs through 17 games.