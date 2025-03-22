Fantasy Baseball
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Will start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Campbell is expected to start at second base Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Boston manager Alex Cora said Friday he has a "pretty good idea of what we're going to do" at second base. That Campbell started at second base Friday and will do so again Saturday suggests the job will be his to start the season. David Hamilton, who was the frontrunner at one point during spring training, will likely make the team as a utility player if he does not win the starting job at second base.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
