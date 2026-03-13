Kruz Schoolcraft News: Has lofty goal for 2026
Schoolcraft hopes to make 22 starts in his first pro season with the Padres, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.
A former two-way player who will be strictly a left-handed starting pitcher in pro ball, Schoolcraft put on a show Monday in an intrasquad game, sitting 94-96 mph with his fastball and striking out four of the 13 batters he faced. Schoolcraft has good athleticism and a smooth delivery for a 6-foot-8 hurler, and he has a sky-high ceiling, as his fastball plays up thanks to his elite extension and he already has a plus changeup he can land for strikes. He will open the year at Single-A Lake Elsinore and could get a taste of the Midwest League before season's end.
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