Kruz Schoolcraft headshot

Kruz Schoolcraft News: Has lofty goal for 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Schoolcraft hopes to make 22 starts in his first pro season with the Padres, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

A former two-way player who will be strictly a left-handed starting pitcher in pro ball, Schoolcraft put on a show Monday in an intrasquad game, sitting 94-96 mph with his fastball and striking out four of the 13 batters he faced. Schoolcraft has good athleticism and a smooth delivery for a 6-foot-8 hurler, and he has a sky-high ceiling, as his fastball plays up thanks to his elite extension and he already has a plus changeup he can land for strikes. He will open the year at Single-A Lake Elsinore and could get a taste of the Midwest League before season's end.

Kruz Schoolcraft
San Diego Padres
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