Kumar Rocker Injury: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Rocker has been scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start in Colorado, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
There's no word yet on the reasoning for Rocker being unable to take the ball, but the Rangers should have an update on his condition shortly. Tyler Alexander will slot in as Tuesday's starter in Rocker's place in what will be a bullpen game for the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 136 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 811 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More