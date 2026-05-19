Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker Injury: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Rocker has been scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start in Colorado, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

There's no word yet on the reasoning for Rocker being unable to take the ball, but the Rangers should have an update on his condition shortly. Tyler Alexander will slot in as Tuesday's starter in Rocker's place in what will be a bullpen game for the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
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