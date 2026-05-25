Kumar Rocker News: Allows four runs in fifth loss

Rocker (2-5) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman over five innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

After working behind an opener and turning in 7.2 shutout innings his last time out, Rocker started Monday's contest and was considerably less effective. The right-hander allowed a run in the first inning, worked through a pair of scoreless frames, then surrendered three more runs between the fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by a Yordan Alvarez solo shot. Rocker will carry a 3.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB across 50 innings (10 appearances) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Royals.