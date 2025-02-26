Kumar Rocker News: Begins bid for rotation

Rocker allowed four runs on four hits while striking out one over one inning in Tuesday's spring start against the Royals.

Rocker's quest for a spot in the Rangers' rotation got off to a rocky start in his Cactus League debut. The right-hander hit the first batter faced and allowed loud contact during his one inning, during which he threw 22 pitches (14 strikes). Rocker told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that he was leaving pitches up in the zone which contributed to three hard-hit balls. Early in camp, he appears to be outside the top five starters, but with a good spring season going forward, Rocker could force the coaching staff's hand.