Kumar Rocker News: Blanks KC in no-decision
Rocker didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Royals, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out two.
The right-hander blanked Kansas City over 85 pitches (52 strikes) and left the mound with Texas up 3-0, but Rocker's third win of the season slipped away as things got wild in the final frames. He settled for his fourth quality start of 2026, and he'll take a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 44:25 K:BB through 56 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggling Starting Pitchers3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 255 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More