Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: Blanks KC in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 9:49pm

Rocker didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Royals, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander blanked Kansas City over 85 pitches (52 strikes) and left the mound with Texas up 3-0, but Rocker's third win of the season slipped away as things got wild in the final frames. He settled for his fourth quality start of 2026, and he'll take a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 44:25 K:BB through 56 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggling Starting Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggling Starting Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago