Kumar Rocker News: Blanks KC in no-decision

Rocker didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Royals, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander blanked Kansas City over 85 pitches (52 strikes) and left the mound with Texas up 3-0, but Rocker's third win of the season slipped away as things got wild in the final frames. He settled for his fourth quality start of 2026, and he'll take a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 44:25 K:BB through 56 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.