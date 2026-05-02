Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: Chased early in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Rocker (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on six hits and zero walks in two innings. He struck out two.

Rocker never quite found his rhythm Saturday, throwing a season-low two innings and 43 pitches. Although he didn't issue a free pass for the first time this year, the right-hander fanned a season-low two and gave up a season-high five runs. Rocker will carry a lackluster 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 28.2 innings into a tough matchup against the Cubs for his next scheduled outing.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
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