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Kumar Rocker News: Earns win, quality start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 8:19pm

Rocker (1-1) earned the win against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.

Rocker gave up an RBI single to Ryan O'Hearn in the first inning, but that was the only run that the former gave up in Tuesday's outing as he kept the Pirates' bats in check by inducing 11 ground balls. It was both Rocker's first win and quality start since July 19 against the Tigers. He has yielded three runs or less in each of his four starts this season for a 3.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB across 20.2 innings. Rocker is slated to start this weekend at home against the Athletics.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
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