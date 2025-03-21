Kumar Rocker News: Fans eight in encouraging start

Rocker allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 4.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Rockies.

Although not a perfect outing, Thursday's effort was Rocker's best in four Cactus League appearances. He had allowed 11 runs over his first 4.1 innings this spring, but this latest effort represents a second straight encouraging outing. The 25-year-old right-hander threw 76 pitches (47 strikes), as he continued to refine the mechanical issues that were on display in his first two starts. Rocker is poised to slot into the Rangers' rotation after the club lost Cody Bradford (elbow) and Jon Gray (wrist) to injuries last week.