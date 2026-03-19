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Kumar Rocker News: Finishes strong

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 4:50am

Rocker allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Royals.

Texas manager Skip Schumaker was pleased with Rocker's final Cactus League start. "Rocker was pretty electric," Schumaker told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. "His slider at times was, I don't want to say unhittable, but as good as there is in the game." Indeed, the right-hander's slider played and generated nine whiffs on in the 12 times he threw the pitch. On the negative side, only 40 of his 70 pitches landed in the zone, and he allowed three stolen bases, but the manager classified it as a "really good outing." Rocker finished the spring on the high note, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 over eight innings. He and Jacob Latz remain in the hunt for the final spot in the rotation.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
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