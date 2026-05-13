Kumar Rocker News: Five strong innings in no-decision

Rocker took a no-decision Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three.

The 26-year-old right-hander turned in one of his best starts of the season Wednesday. Although Rocker matched a season worst in free passes, he scattered three singles during his first scoreless outing of the year and also tied a season most in pitches (97). Rocker still has an underwhelming 4.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB across 37.1 innings, so fantasy managers may want to consider shying away from him in his next scheduled appearance at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the Rockies.