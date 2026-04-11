Kumar Rocker News: Gives up two homers Friday
Rocker allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.
Rocker is still in search of his first win, but he's been passable so far with five runs allowed and an 8:3 K:BB over 10 innings across his two starts. The long ball was a problem Friday, but both of the home runs he allowed were solo shots by Max Muncy. Rocker is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.
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