Kumar Rocker News: Goes five innings in season debut

Rocker (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts across five innings.

Rocker won the fifth spot in the Rangers' rotation during the spring but had his first turn skipped due to Jacob deGrom being pushed back a day with a neck issue earlier this week, so Saturday was his 2026 season debut. Rocker surrendered three straight singles to Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart in the top of the first inning, accounting for both of the runs against him. He eventually settled in and got up to 80 pitches, keeping Cincinnatioff the board the rest of the way. Rocker's next start will likely come next weekend against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, where he won't be a recommended fantasy streaming option.