Kumar Rocker News: Goes just 3.1 frames in loss

Rocker (0-2) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings.

Rocker began his outing with two scoreless frames, but he was torched for four runs in the third. The right-hander returned for the fourth inning but was pulled after giving up a one-out single. Rocker has struggled in two of his three outings so far this season, resulting in a poor 7.94 ERA and 1.94 WHIP overall. He hasn't been able to miss many bats, tallying just six strikeouts while issuing four walks through 11.1 frames.